Collision leaves 1 dead

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: Rhome, wreck

An Arlington man was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Rhome Sunday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of County Road 4840 and U.S. 81/287 near Stephens Pneumatics at 8:30 p.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Lantz Elliott said a silver passenger car driven by Jeffrey G. Wood, 35, of Arlington was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 from the county road when his vehicle was struck in the driver’s side by an 18-wheeler driven by Cecil Pryor of Temple.

The impact sent Wood’s vehicle into the ditch between the roadway and the railroad tracks while the 18-wheeler came to rest on the outside shoulder of U.S. 81/287.

Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow pronounced Wood dead at the scene.

Pryor was not injured. A passenger who was in the sleeper compartment, Paul Luman, was also uninjured.

Elliott said Pryor told him he saw Wood stop at the stop sign before Wood pulled out in front of him. The trooper said the brake marks on the road from the 18-wheeler started well in advance of the intersection.

An autopsy and toxicology test have been ordered.

Northbound traffic on U.S. 81/287 was reduced to one lane for several hours as the scene was processed and cleared.