Classic cars rev up fundraising

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Rhome

Classic cars and fire trucks lined up outside Best Value Rhome Pharmacy Saturday, all part of a fundraiser for Rhome Volunteer Fire Department.

Pharmacist Carter High said the fundraiser was inspired by both his family’s 1965 Ford Mustang and his patients, many of whom had asked High to sponsor a car show.

High discussed the possibility of putting on a classic car show to raise money for a local organization, and the fire department came up repeatedly.

“They said, ‘Let’s do it for the fire department,'” High said. “And I said, ‘Done.'”

Rhome Fire Chief Darrell Fitch told High the department needed new equipment. So, with the help of a customer who’s a member of Denton’s Mad Dog Car Club, Rhome Best Value Pharmacy gathered 20 classic cars, raising $642 through donations and T-shirt sales.

“We had a lot of folks show up. It was a lot of fun,” High said. “People were giving $20 left and right and saying, ‘Here, keep it.'”

Fitch said the department needs to update its uniforms, and the most likely purchase with the donations will be long-sleeved sweatshirts for the volunteers.

“It was a lot of fun to get to talk to everybody,” Fitch said of the show. “It was a good time.”

High said the event was so successful, the Rhome Police Department wants a car show as well.

“We’ll probably have another one before the end of the year,” High said.