Civic Pavilion finally complete

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Tags: Rhome

For years, the Civic Pavilion in Rhome Family Park remained a work-in-progress. That changed this week when Mayor Michelle Pittman and other city council members and staff cut the ribbon for the long-standing project, just in time for the Rhome Fall Festival.

“I am personally excited that it’s done,” Pittman said. “It’s the completion of a three-year project. I’m glad that we finally all came together.

“We all have different personalities and different ideas, but ultimately we were able to come together and finish it.”

The pavilion project languished through various city council groups, remaining a source of contention among council members as recently as this summer. Lack of funds and safety concerns held off the completion date, leaving only a slab at the back of the park for years.

“It really came together this year,” Pittman said. “We couldn’t leave it unfinished.”

In April, the council approved using the city’s hotel/motel tax fund to complete the project, and construction began in earnest after the city engineer’s approval in late summer.

Council member Ronnie Moore said the idea for the pavilion predates the pouring of the foundation. Moore said the idea for the project came up five years ago, while he was a parks and recreation board member and not on council.

After waiting five years for a ribbon-cutting, Moore said he felt “proud and excited for the people” to see the Civic Pavilion complete.

“We’ve got a good group of people in the city now that have been helping,” Moore said. “We owe those [public works] guys. It would not be finished if it hadn’t been for them. Those guys really worked hard.

“The mayor, she’s done a great job helping me get this together. This is one thing that she and I have not argued about.”

Pittman said the city plans to make the pavilion available for rental – an amenity for those planning events, especially with the new bathrooms that just opened next to it.

Rhome still has one large city project looming – the mold remediation and remodeling of City Hall.

“We’ve worked out the hiccups with this project,” Pittman said, “so hopefully that will go smoother.”

The pavilion will be put to use this weekend for the Rhome Fall Festival, with several artists scheduled to perform on the stage. For a full schedule of Fall Festival events, see the midweek Messenger.