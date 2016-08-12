City of Rhome hires new chief

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Sam Love began his law enforcement career 43 years ago, and now he’s bringing his decades of experience to Rhome as the city’s new police chief.

Mayor Michelle Pittman swore in Love two weeks ago, but his police experience began in his teenage years.

“I kind of got bit by the bug because my dad was a part-time city marshal,” Love said. “I rode with him a lot.” Love’s father died when he was 15, and several Dallas area officers took him under their wings, letting Love go on ride-alongs with them.

At 19 Love joined the Dallas Police Academy, sponsored by the now disbanded Woodland Hills Police Department. He later joined that same department.

Love said he bounced around departments as a young man, enticed by promotions and not thinking too hard about retirement. Love often worked as an investigator, overseeing a great deal of theft cases.

“I get a lot of gratification on burglaries and theft when we get stolen stuff back,” Love said. “Often in those theft cases, you don’t.”

He recalled one particular theft case he worked for the police department in Murphy where a citizen reported a Caterpillar bulldozer stolen. The man told Love he’d never find the bulldozer, but Love spotted it three months later in Dallas. That recovery led to the recovery of three more stolen bulldozers.

But even better, he said, were theft cases where officers could return goods stolen directly from people’s homes.

“Even more rewarding is when you call a family and say, ‘I found your stuff, and the burglar is in jail,'” Love said.

Love also worked as chief of police at Pelican Bay and, most recently, Ferris, moving from investigator to chief at that department.

“It’s a big transition,” Love said. “You have so much more responsibility. You have a lot more planning to do.”

Love left Ferris in 2015 and briefly worked for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office before Rhome hired him. He’s spent the past two weeks learning the ropes of his new department and meeting his officers and the town’s citizens.

“It’s been very satisfying,” Love said. “The officers out here are just outstanding.”

Right now Rhome employs six officers, including a sergeant and an investigator, plus the chief. Love said they’ll likely need more personnel and equipment eventually, and a remodel of the department building may be needed.

“My goal is to have Rhome Police Department ready to face the growth,” Love said.

In the meantime, Love said he’d like the citizens to know he’s there to serve them.

“I’m a strong believer in community policing,” Love said. “We have a slogan – ‘Our community, our commitment.’ I totally believe in that.”