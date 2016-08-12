City of Decatur keeps same tax rate, increases fees

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

After discussing tax rates, budgets and fee increases for the past month, the Decatur City Council made things official Monday.

The council voted to keep the tax rate for 2016-2017 the same as the current rate of 70.3 cents per $100 of taxable value rather than the proposed tax rate of 71.7 cents. The higher tax rate had been officially proposed in case of unexpected costs prior to the budget adoption.

The 2016-2017 budget, which was also approved Monday, was created using the current 70.3-cent tax rate.

The budget includes general fund expenditures of $9 million and water fund expenditures of $4.69 million.

With revenue down due to decreases in property tax values and sales tax revenue, the budget does not include employee pay increases. It does include a $10,000 cap on health care costs per employee despite a 10.5 percent increase in health care costs to the city.

In a separate but related action, the council approved the proposed increase in wastewater/sewer fees and approved a new $2.50 fee per month for residential curbside brush removal. The city previously did not charge a fee for the removal.

City Finance Director Mike Erwin said at an earlier meeting that the average resident will see about $10 a month extra on their utility bills due to the fee increases.

Increases in tournament and field usage fees for city parks were also approved along with an increase in water meter fees, as previously discussed.

In other business, the council: