City of Decatur employees to see increase in insurance costs

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

The city of Decatur will see a 10.5 percent increase in the cost of health insurance for the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

At the Aug. 8 meeting, the city council approved renewing their plans with Blue Cross Blue Shield. The renewal includes an annual cost increase of $145,700.

The city will contribute 100 percent of the cost of employee-only coverage for the “HCA Base Plan” plus $400 toward the cost of dependent coverage. Employees will have two co-pay PPO options.

During the budget process, the city budgeted $10,000 per employee per year, down from around $12,000 last year, according to Finance Director Mike Erwin. In order to stick to that budget, the city decreased their contribution for dependents from $500 to $400.

Rodney Dryden, president of Wellspring Insurance Agency, discussed the effect it would have on employees.

“That 10.5 (percent increase in cost) with a reduction in the contribution toward dependent costs by the city, your employees are going to see significant increases in what it costs them to cover dependents,” he said. “And we will be communicating that message to your staff. We will be giving them options available to them outside of the city’s plan.”

Dryden explained that while he never likes presenting any increase, he feared early on in the budget process the city could be facing around a 30 percent increase because the city’s claims were running at about a 166 percent loss ratio for the past 12 months. The city was able to receive competitive quotes, and the original offer of a 17.8 percent increase from BCBS was eventually reduced to 10.5 percent.

He added that claims are now “trending in the right direction,” and he offered to come back in 90 days to revisit the situation.

“If our claims continue to trend well, we could have a look at the market,” he said. “Last year, we had few options, really no option. But if we continue to trend the way we are, I think that will open some other opportunities for us.”

During a budget workshop just prior to the meeting, City Manager Brett Shannon explained that a decrease in the property tax rolls as well as a decrease in sales tax revenue resulted in less money for next year’s budget.

“It’s a combination of increases in the health care side of it along with the two biggest revenue sources we’ve got being less, so it’s just hard to offset that without some pretty drastic measures,” he said.

The proposed budget does not include employee raises.

TAX RATE HEARING

The Decatur City Council will hold a public hearing to receive comments on the fiscal year 2016-2017 tax rate at a meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at city hall. Although the city has officially proposed a tax rate of 71.7 cents per $100 of taxable value, the city created next year’s budget based on keeping the tax rate at the current level of 70.3 cents.