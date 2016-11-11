City of Bridgeport pitches changes to alcohol regulations

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council

City Manager Jesica McEachern visited the Bridgeport School Board Monday to discuss the city’s alcohol zoning regulations.

McEachern explained the city is drafting revisions to the current alcohol regulations, which keep establishments that receive 75 percent or more of their revenue from alcohol sales in industrial zoned areas and 1,500-feet away from schools, daycares and hospitals.

“That’s been really good for the city of Bridgeport for a long time,” McEachern said. “But now that Halsell Street has started to be redeveloped there’s a lot of excitement and a lot of inquiries coming to the city about starting a new business on Halsell Street – some of those ranged from a sports bar to an event center, beer garden-type of use.”

McEachern said the city council has considered amending the zoning regulations to allow establishments with alcohol as their primary sales revenue in commercial zones and to reduce the mandated distance from the bar to the schools to the state-set minimum of 300-feet from door to door. McEachern said the only school likely to be impacted is Bridgeport Intermediate, which is near open, commercially-zoned land along U.S. 380. The school board previously agreed to a variance from regulations for the Brookshire’s on U.S. 380, which is 700 feet away from the intermediate school.

McEachern said the city could work with the school district to possibly increase the distance requirements to 500 or 700-feet while still reducing them from the original 1,500-feet.

The primary reason for reducing the zoning regulations is so the council and school board won’t receive constant variance requests, McEachern said.

The school board agreed to take the proposed regulations into consideration and to discuss them with the city at a later date.

The board also:

recognized the middle school’s webcast and cross-country teams.

approved TASB LOCAL policies and repealed the previously adopted policies.

heard the district’s finance report, which indicated that BISD is beginning to receive its tax revenue for the year.

heard in the bilingual and ESL program report that 282 students are enrolled in bilingual programs and 190 are in ESL.

The next board meeting is Monday, Dec. 12.