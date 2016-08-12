City of Boyd to host second community events meeting

By David Talley | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Boyd

The city of Boyd will host a second community events planning meeting Sept. 13 to continue talks on organizing community-wide events.

City Secretary Alicia Smith said everyone who feels like they’re a part of the Boyd community is invited to join, regardless of whether or not they live in the city limits.

Smith said the city’s first meeting held Aug. 30 drew around 16 participants, and more expressed interest but weren’t able to make the first session.

For information, call city hall at 940-433-5166.