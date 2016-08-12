City of Boyd to hold events committee meeting

By David Talley | Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd City Council

It’s been a while since the city of Boyd last held a community-wide event.

City Secretary Alicia Smith wasn’t certain but said the last event may have been a community chili cookoff about 10 years ago.

“People have tried to hold their own, but they aways end up feeling sort of private,” she said. “The last public event may have been the chili cookoff. I feel like it’s time now.”

The city secretary’s office will host a meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Boyd Community Center to form a community events committee and explore the idea of organizing community-wide events. Smith said everyone who feels like they’re a part of the Boyd community is invited to join, regardless of whether or not they live in the city limits.

“What we’re looking for is just input,” Smith said. “We may get 20 people together and them say they don’t want to have anything like that, or they may tell us it’s a great idea and they want it.”

Smith said, so far, feedback has been positive. City council members have expressed initial support for organizing the events committee, which would be made up of citizens and members of the city government.

“Community events are an important part of community spirit”, Smith said. “I grew up in Decatur and remember going to Reunion as a kid, I want other kids to get to experience something like that here.”

Smith said events would likely start small. Ideas currently floating around include a Santa in the park event, summer festivals, a community Independence Day picnic, an art festival with a kids art contest and a ballet recital.

“We’re growing,” she said. “And it’s to the point now where we need to get to know our neighbors.”