City of Boyd to close street for Halloween

By David Talley | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd City Council

Boyd City Council members Tuesday voted to close Hitt Street between Morton Avenue and Jennings Road Oct. 31 for a neighborhood Halloween celebration.

City Secretary Alicia Smith said the city has closed the street for the celebration the last 10 years but will station police officers at Laree Street this year to help Hitt Street residents get in and out of their neighborhood.

Smith said the city will issue a survey to Hitt Street residents after Halloween to get their thoughts on the closure. The celebration attracts 1,500 children.

The council also: