City of Boyd sets water rates, names temporary judge

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd City Council

Boyd City Council last week set the city’s water and sewer rates for the upcoming year.

City Secretary Alicia Smith said Friday the council agreed to an 11 percent average rate increase, which equates to roughly $2 for residents who use 2,000 gallons of water monthly.

Smith said the city has considered several conservation campaigns to encourage residents to reduce unnecessary water use.

The council also last month appointed Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow temporary municipal court judge. Smith said previous judge Mark Autry resigned in August after holding the post for nine years. Morrow will serve for up to six months while the council considers a permanent replacement.

The council also approved using the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave., as an early voting location for the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting is Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Tuesday, Oct. 25, Tuesday, Nov. 1, Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4. The hours those days are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Council members also: