City of Boyd sets water rates, names temporary judge

Boyd City Council last week set the city’s water and sewer rates for the upcoming year.
City Secretary Alicia Smith said Friday the council agreed to an 11 percent average rate increase, which equates to roughly $2 for residents who use 2,000 gallons of water monthly.
Smith said the city has considered several conservation campaigns to encourage residents to reduce unnecessary water use.
The council also last month appointed Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow temporary municipal court judge. Smith said previous judge Mark Autry resigned in August after holding the post for nine years. Morrow will serve for up to six months while the council considers a permanent replacement.
The council also approved using the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave., as an early voting location for the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting is Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Tuesday, Oct. 25, Tuesday, Nov. 1, Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4. The hours those days are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Council members also:
- approved a resolution to sell two lots previously occupied by the Boyd Public Library and the old water tower.
- repealed an ordinance requiring alcohol vendors to be located at least 1,000 feet away from schools, day cares and churches in advance of an upcoming beer and wine sales vote. Smith said the city may revisit the issue with a new ordinance depending on election results.
- approved upgrades to the city website to make the page easier to navigate.
- scheduled its November meeting for the 15th with a special session on the 17th to canvass election results.
- designated Oct. 31 as the date the city will recognize Halloween.