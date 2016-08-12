City of Alvord sticks with Shaw

By David Talley | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

The city of Alvord will continue to contract with Wise County Tax Assessor/Collector Monte Shaw for tax collection.

City council members discussed the issue Thursday, and both Shaw and Chief Appraiser Mickey Hand, with the Wise County Appraisal District, attended the meeting.

Currently, all cities in the county, except Alvord, collect taxes through Hand’s office.

Mayor Pro-Tem Kirk Gibson said he was concerned the arrangement had put undue burden on Shaw’s office after noticing the discrepancy. Hand said the current system was put in place after a personnel dispute between the city and Hand’s office, but all involved parties are gone.

Shaw told the council it would cost roughly $2,000 to remove the city from his software – a fee incurred by his software company, not his office. The change would also interrupt his tax roll schedule by several days, he said.

Both Shaw and Hand said either arrangement is acceptable.

The council agreed to revisit the issue in July 2017.

