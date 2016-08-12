NEWS HEADLINES

City of Alvord sets tax rate, budget

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016
Alvord City Council last week adopted a budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2017.

The council met Thursday for the quick vote, approving a tax rate of 60.15 cents per $100 property valuation.


