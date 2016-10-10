City of Alvord approves plant improvements

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Alvord’s City Council Thursday agreed to spend no more than $50,000 to purchase machinery for needed improvements at the city’s sewer treatment plant.

The order includes two floating brush aerators, replacing the plant’s outdated machines. City Services Coordinator Clint Mercer said the current aerators are several decades old and frequently break down or get out of alignment, requiring costly repairs.

“We’re looking at about $4,500 per breakdown,” he said. “We’ve spent about $50,000 in the last five years and $9,000 in the last two months.

“We’d be throwing good money after bad trying to align these.”

Mercer and plant operator Devon Kennedy gave the council a presentation on how the plant operates and why improvements are needed. The city has netted two bids for the project and has a roughly $50,000 budget surplus to fund it.

The council also spent the early minutes of their meeting discussed the state of Elm Creek Park.

Mayor Pro Tem Kirk Gibson said he checked on the park recently and noticed a number of issues, including goathead stickers, fire ant mounds and rotted railroad ties.

“Look,” he said, “let’s sell the thing if we’re not going to take care of it.”

Gibson added the work should have happened before the summer, when the park is used the most.

Mercer said the park is city property, but the Alvord EDC has agreed to pay for improvements to the land in the past and is interested in continuing annual maintenance. He agreed to meet with the EDC again to check on upcoming improvement projects at the site.

Mercer also gave a report on current city projects, including culvert work on Speer Lane and Beyette Street.

