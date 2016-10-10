City annexes land in south Decatur

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Decatur got a little bigger Monday.

The Decatur City Council approved three action items related to the voluntary annexation of nearly 169 acres of land in the southeastern portion of the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ).

The request had been made by Daniel Cocanougher and includes five tracts of land both north and south of U.S. 81/287.

The council voted to accept the voluntary annexation petition, approved the amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan to reflect the newly annexed land will be for commercial use and approved the land be zoned “C-2” commercial use.

The tracts located north of U.S. 81/287 are proposed for development of a commercial/retail center, according to information provided to the council by Planning Director Dedra Ragland.

In another planning-related item, the council voted to allow the county to approve a phase of a subdivision that is half in the city’s ETJ and half in the county.

“Our interlocal agreement with the county gives us planning authority inside the ETJ,” Ragland said. “We can’t exercise that authority outside the ETJ, so therein lies the problem with this particular plat. Both sets of rules would apply.”

As an example, Ragland pointed out that a road in the subdivision would have to be built to the city’s standards in the ETJ but to the county’s standards on the part of the road outside the ETJ.

Last month, the city passed a resolution recognizing the county’s earlier approval of two plats that were actually in the city’s ETJ and should have been approved by the city. The subdivision under discussion at Monday’s meeting is the second phase of one of those plats.

City Attorney Mason Woodruff advised the council that since the county approved the first phase of the project, it seemed logical to let them approve the second phase, including the parts within the city’s ETJ.

In other business the council approved appointment and reappointments to various commissions and boards within the city, including the following: