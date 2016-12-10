Citizens want private road maintained

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

Road work dominated the discussion at Tuesday night’s mobile commissioners meeting at Runaway Bay City Hall.

Bay resident Jeanie Brandon was hopeful the county could begin maintaining the private road on which she and several other people live.

Brandon said she and her husband moved to the property 27 years ago and Mitchell Energy took care of the road then.

“Now Devon won’t,” she said.

Brandon was disappointed to learn the county can’t take care of it either.

The road comes off what is known as Boy Scout Road and goes to Jim Ned Cemetery.

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Gaylord Kennedy said the road is a problem, but county can’t maintain it. He said he’d previously gone through records to see if it had ever been a county road, and it had not.

“We have over 1,200 listed private roads throughout the county, and we can’t work on any of them,” he said. “The very first school I went to as a commissioner I sat six hours with lawyers telling me this is ‘keep out of jail school,’ and the very first thing they said is you cannot work on private roads.”

Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White noted that if they took on one, they would be obligated to maintain every one.

“We don’t have funding, equipment or manpower or any of that,” he said. “This is not a law that us four guys came up with. This is from the attorney general in Austin. He’s the one that threatens us if we get on private property.”

Brandon wondered what other resources might be available to her.

“Is there a county or state resource that we could check into about applying for grants?” she asked. “We got a loan for our water system, so we might could get a loan for our road.”

County Judge J.D. Clark suggested she check with the U.S. Department of Agriculture office in Decatur to see if there might be a rural grant that would apply.

White said it’s “sad” that people move into the county daily, and they’re not informed their property is on a private road.

“I’ve always said I think a real estate agent should have to tell you you’re moving onto a private road,” he said. “That way there’s no question. Even today on our plats we have to state it’s a private road and will never be maintained by the county.”

Another citizen said he didn’t understand how the commissioners could allow local funeral homes to travel the road to Jim Ned Cemetery because it’s in such bad shape.

“How can you have Hawkins and Jones and everybody else driving down this road?” he asked. “Just because you all went to school and your biggest fear is being sued and losing your job.”

His comment caused a momentary uproar.

Kennedy’s voice rose above the grumbling.

“I don’t need this job, but I enjoy doing this job,” he said. “And I’m going to do the job right. I want to do the best for people in Precinct 4, and I know I have. I’ve done what’s right for the last two years, and that’s what I’m going to do for the next two and maybe the next four years.

“I wish I could (help you,) but I can’t.”

Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns spoke up and said it was possible for the county to maintain it, but getting all the landowners to agree was a long shot.

“You have to have 100 percent participation,” he said. “Every single landowner on the road has to agree and put a soft lien on their property, and the county can fund it.

“But if you ever sell, then that has to be refunded to the county,” Burns said. ” “I’ve told a lot of folks that, and it’s never happened. It’s almost insurmountable.”

Burns suggested they look into the possibility of a Community Block Development Grant with the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

Clark repeated his suggestion of calling the local USDA office.

Read more about the mobile meeting in an upcoming edition of the Messenger.