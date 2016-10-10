Cities receive TDA grants

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Chico

The cities of Bridgeport and Chico have been awarded Texas Community Development Block Grants for infrastructure improvements. Last week the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) announced that the two Wise County cities were among the 35 in Texas to receive the grants.

Each town received $275,000 from the TDA to improve their wastewater treatment systems.

Bridgeport City Administrator Jesica McEachern said the city hasn’t decided what specifically they’ll use the grant for at this time.

The TDA awarded $9,292,460 to communities across North Texas for critically needed infrastructure improvements. These federal funds are administered through TDA’s Texas Community Development Block Grant (TxCDBG) program to support vibrant communities, suitable living conditions and expand economic opportunities in rural Texas. In all, TDA awarded more than $42 million in TxCDBG grant awards this year to communities throughout Texas.