Chico School Board sets budget, tax rate

By David Talley | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico School Board

Chico School Board members Tuesday night voted on the district’s 2016-2017 budget and tax rate.

The district will see a balanced budget and face a $1.256272 tax rate. Chico’s maintenance and operation rate is $1.04 and its interest and sinking rate increased slightly to 21.6272 cents.

Superintendent Don Elsom expanded on the proposed budget and rate in an Aug. 20 issue of the Messenger.

He said trustees elected to use a portion of the district’s interest and sinking fund balance to offset decreasing mineral revenue.

“We kind of tried to hit that middle road and paid some out of our fund balance for I&S to keep that tax rate down for our taxpayers as much as possible,” Elsom said in the article. “We don’t know how low these values are going to be, and we wanted to be able to moderate any kind of hit.”

In other business, the board added an instructional aide position to assist in a distance learning Spanish course and approved a budget amendment to account for restructuring some of its bond payments.