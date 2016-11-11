Chico School Board inks energy-saving agreement

By David Talley | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico School Board

Chico School Board members Monday approved a contract with energy consulting firm Ideal Impact to optimize the district’s energy use.

The agreement will cost the district roughly $130,000, which can be paid from the district’s fund balance or in four annual installments. The firm has pledged to save the district between 31 and 38 percent of its energy bill annually, translating to roughly $45,000 to $55,000 each year for the next 10 years. The company advertises its services as no-risk.

The board will pick a payment method at its Dec. 15 meeting.

Trustees also approved the creation of a business office liaison position. After the resignation of District Business Manager Julie Maddox in October, the district signed a one-year interlocal agreement with Bridgeport ISD for these services. Superintendent Don Elsom said the new position was created to help coordinate the work. No one has been hired yet.

Trustees also: