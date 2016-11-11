Chico School Board inks energy-saving agreement

Chico School Board members Monday approved a contract with energy consulting firm Ideal Impact to optimize the district’s energy use.
The agreement will cost the district roughly $130,000, which can be paid from the district’s fund balance or in four annual installments. The firm has pledged to save the district between 31 and 38 percent of its energy bill annually, translating to roughly $45,000 to $55,000 each year for the next 10 years. The company advertises its services as no-risk.
The board will pick a payment method at its Dec. 15 meeting.
Trustees also approved the creation of a business office liaison position. After the resignation of District Business Manager Julie Maddox in October, the district signed a one-year interlocal agreement with Bridgeport ISD for these services. Superintendent Don Elsom said the new position was created to help coordinate the work. No one has been hired yet.
Trustees also:
- accepted an $8,000 donation to establish a memorial scholarship in the name of former Chico resident and U.S. Army veteran Chad Turner;
- made no changes to the district’s investment policy;
- rejected several bids for outsourcing ground maintenance;
- renewed the district’s contract with the Wise County Appraisal District for tax collection services;
- approved the district’s final payment to construction firm E3, marking the end of the roof and HVAC project at the middle school and
- heard attendance reports from each school. The elementary school currently has 300 students enrolled. There are 124 students at the middle school and 177 at the high school.