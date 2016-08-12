Chico School Board forms subcommittee, talks bond election

Chico School Board members Monday night approved the formation of a board subcommittee to study the district’s infrastructure needs.
Superintendent Don Elsom said because of a decrease in state funding, any major projects would require a bond election.
Elsom listed school security as a paramount concern.
The committee includes trustees Brian Hand, Doug Bowyer and G.A. Buckner.
The board also briefly discussed the city of Chico’s plan to raise water rates 5 percent starting Oct. 1. Elsom said he plans to discuss the issue with the city council and mayor.
School board members also:
- heard an attendance report from Elsom and high school and middle school principal Randy Brawner. Overall, the district has 609 students, which is roughly 20 above 2016-2017 projections.
- approved a payment to construction firm E3, which is nearly finished with HVAC improvements to the middle school. Brawner said work has not interrupted school hours.
- accepted the resignation of one teacher.