Chico School Board forms subcommittee, talks bond election

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico School Board

Chico School Board members Monday night approved the formation of a board subcommittee to study the district’s infrastructure needs.

Superintendent Don Elsom said because of a decrease in state funding, any major projects would require a bond election.

Elsom listed school security as a paramount concern.

The committee includes trustees Brian Hand, Doug Bowyer and G.A. Buckner.

The board also briefly discussed the city of Chico’s plan to raise water rates 5 percent starting Oct. 1. Elsom said he plans to discuss the issue with the city council and mayor.

School board members also: