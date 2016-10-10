Chico School Board discusses energy conservation agreement

Ideal Impact, an energy consulting firm, gave a presentation to the Chico School Board Tuesday night, detailing how much money could be saved with its conservation service.
The firm claimed it could save between 31 and 38 percent of the district’s energy bill annually, translating to roughly $45,000 to $55,000 each year. The agreement would cost the district roughly $140,000 up front.
The company has previously worked with Honeygrove, Cumby and Itasca ISDs. Trustees decided to table contract talks to check references.
The board also heard a report from Superintendent Don Elsom on issues the district may face as a result of looming state budget cuts. Chico will draw roughly $1,700,000 from Texas’ ASATR funding program this year. The program is scheduled to be cut for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Without it, Elsom said, payroll will increase from 72 percent of the district’s expenses to 85 percent.
Trustees also noted the resignation of Business Manager Julie Maddox. Board members agreed to contract out Maddox’s duties for one year with Bridgeport ISD as part of an interlocal agreement under the condition the arrangement costs $35,000 or less.
School board members also:
- heard a report on the district’s financial integrity rating. Chico netted a superior rating with 98 out of 100 requirements met.
- approved a revision to the district calendar, giving students Thursday, Dec. 8, off so the district can host an elementary UIL meet. The day is now set as a teacher work day with Monday, Feb. 20, replacing it as a day of instruction. Students previously had the day off.
- approved the district’s dual-credit partnership with Weatherford College Wise County.
- approved the final payment to WRA Architects for the middle school roof project.
- approved a gasoline bid from Sanford Oil as part of the process to place a secure pump on district property.
- approved a bulk propane bid from 1st Propane.