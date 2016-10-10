Chico School Board discusses energy conservation agreement

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico School Board

Ideal Impact, an energy consulting firm, gave a presentation to the Chico School Board Tuesday night, detailing how much money could be saved with its conservation service.

The firm claimed it could save between 31 and 38 percent of the district’s energy bill annually, translating to roughly $45,000 to $55,000 each year. The agreement would cost the district roughly $140,000 up front.

The company has previously worked with Honeygrove, Cumby and Itasca ISDs. Trustees decided to table contract talks to check references.

The board also heard a report from Superintendent Don Elsom on issues the district may face as a result of looming state budget cuts. Chico will draw roughly $1,700,000 from Texas’ ASATR funding program this year. The program is scheduled to be cut for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Without it, Elsom said, payroll will increase from 72 percent of the district’s expenses to 85 percent.

Trustees also noted the resignation of Business Manager Julie Maddox. Board members agreed to contract out Maddox’s duties for one year with Bridgeport ISD as part of an interlocal agreement under the condition the arrangement costs $35,000 or less.

School board members also: