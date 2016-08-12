Chico Public Library to take online donations Thursday

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Public Library

Chico Public Library will take part in the Texoma Gives campaign Thursday.

The campaign marks a 16-hour day of online fundraising for nonprofits in North Texas and southern Oklahoma, aimed at connecting donors with the organizations in their communities.

Librarian Michelle Slonaker said the money raised will help the library pursue expansion and general improvements, like repairs to electrical wiring.

“The last two years we’ve really expanded our programming for the Wise County community,” she said. “It’s about better using the space we have and growing when we can. Right now we have a back room that isn’t useable.”

Slonaker said plans include a possible addition to the library’s current building, leaving more room for the library’s programs and filling community needs.

“Since we’ve expanded into after-school programming, there’s just been more of a need for space,” she said. “With what we do here, the children might get a bit loud and so it would help to have another room for their activities.”

Slonaker said the library has also been used as a meeting and interview location for various community groups and having separate, quiet rooms for those purposes would help establish the library as a community center, rather than just a place to check out books.

Donations to the library can be made at texomagives.org by searching “Chico Public Library” or selecting “Wise” under the county tab. Boyd’s International Exotic Animal Sanctuary will also accept donations through the website.

Donations can be made Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. or scheduled in advance.