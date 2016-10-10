Chico Fest is Saturday

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Fest

Family fun is planned for Saturday in Chico.

The town’s annual festival – Chico Fest – is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the square. The event will feature a pageant beginning at 10 and barbecue lunch from 11 to 1. Vendors can begin setting up for the day at 7 a.m. and pageant check-in starts at 9:30.

Bingo will follow lunch at 1:30 p.m.

The event also includes raffles for two items: a double wooden rocking chair and a .243 caliber Savage hunting rifle. For tickets, visit Wise Feed at 502 S. State Highway 101 or ask a member of the Chico Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds benefit the chamber scholarship fund for graduating Chico High School seniors.

For vendor information, call Michelle Slonaker at 940-644-2330 or Fletta Barrett at 940-644-2515.