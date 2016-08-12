Chico City Council sets tax rate, approves budget

By David Talley | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Chico City Council members Tuesday approved the 2016-2017 budget and tax rate.

After a second public hearing, the council voted unanimously to match last year’s tax rate of 60.15 cents per $100 property valuation and approved a $1,593,209 budget.

The council also approved ordinances adjusting the city’s water, sewer and garbage rates and permit fees. Council members previously agreed to raise water and sewer rates as a way to recoup a portion of the money the city loses providing water to residents. Discussions on the issue were covered in Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 issues of the Messenger.

Mayor Karen Garrison spoke in favor of revising rates at previous meetings, with the council eventually agreeing to a 5 percent rate increase at its budget workshop last month. The ordinance also removes a rate cap for commercially-zoned properties, meaning businesses pay for all of the water they use, rather than a set amount. It also raises the water deposit for new residents from $130 to $150. Garrison said the measure is a way for the city to avoid losing money to residents who move in and out of the city without paying their water bills.

Rate changes take effect Oct. 1.

The council also: