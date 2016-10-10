Chico City Council mulls over opt-out incentives

By David Talley | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Chico City Council members Tuesday approved pay incentives for city employees who choose to opt out of provided insurance.

Mayor Karen Garrison said only two city employees are eligible for the opt-out. The council set the cash incentive at $2,500, under the condition the employee has another source of health insurance.

The meeting was held without member Marylain Bridges, who recently announced her resignation. Bridges won the at-large seat in the May 2016 election. Garrison said the council can either appoint a replacement or wait until the May 2017 election if more than one person is interested in filling the remainder of Bridges’ term. The council approved the resignation and agreed to consider filling the seat at the next meeting.

In other business, the council approved the purchase of COPsync computer software for Chico Police officer Galen Wiley’s squad car. It will cost $800. The software enables officers to share information quickly with other entities. Several area schools, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Runaway Bay, Rhome and Boyd police departments use the software.

The council also: