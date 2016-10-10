Changes to development rules on agenda

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Commissioners

Wise County commissioners will consider amendments to the development rules and regulations at their regular meeting Monday.

They will also discuss and consider the donation of NRS Ranch Road to the county road system and will hear about an amended, prioritized CETRZ list from county engineer Chad Davis. Davis will also propose an amendment to the Wise County Flood Prevention Ordinance.

The meeting is 9 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public.