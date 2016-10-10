Cattle stolen from local rancher

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Crime

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger John Bradshaw and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding the theft of approximately 10 head of cattle from a local rancher around Oct. 1.

On Sept. 30, the victim’s son went to the pastureland, located on County Road 2740 in northeast Wise County, and found the chain and gate were damaged and left unlatched. It was dark at the time, so the victim couldn’t tell if any cattle were missing from the pasture.

The next morning, on Oct. 1, the victim checked the pasture and realized approximately 10 head of cattle were missing.

The cattle are Black Angus with no marks or brands, and they weigh between 400 and 500 pounds. According to the victim, most of the cattle stolen were bulls, but there might be a few heifers in the group.

The victim called the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Zachary Bryden was dispatched to the location of the theft. Wise County Sheriff’s Investigator Jerry DeMoss contacted Bradshaw about the crime.

Anyone with information leading to the location of the stolen cattle or the arrest of a suspect or suspects should contact TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at 888-830-2333 or call TSCRA Special Ranger John Bradshaw at 940-389-6123. Individuals reporting information may choose to remain anonymous.