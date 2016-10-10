Broadband license could help Alvord ISD

By David Talley | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board

Alvord School Board members Tuesday night heard a presentation on a potential source of future funding.

Bellville ISD Education Foundation Executive Director Tim Junek, who also manages several broadband service licenses, explained the district owns a broadband service license, encompassing 2.5 gigahertz transmissions within a 35-mile radius.

While the spectrum was originally used for a third party’s television service, the district now holds ownership and recent digital market trends may allow it to lease use of the spectrum. So far, costs associated with the license haven’t been significant, Superintendent Randy Brown said.

Look for more information on Alvord’s spectrum in an upcoming issue of the Messenger.

School board members also: