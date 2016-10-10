Bridgeport School Board approves sharing business manager

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board

Bridgeport School Board met Monday night for its regularly scheduled October meeting.

They approved an interlocal agreement with Chico ISD for business management services. Superintendent Eddie Bland explained that Chico’s business manager has resigned, so Bridgeport will provide business management services to the other district for the foreseeable future. The agreement is similar to the food services agreement between Bridgeport, Chico, Alvord and Decatur, where Decatur serves as the hub for food services to all the other districts.

The board also: