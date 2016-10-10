Bridgeport School Board approves sharing business manager

Bridgeport School Board met Monday night for its regularly scheduled October meeting.
They approved an interlocal agreement with Chico ISD for business management services. Superintendent Eddie Bland explained that Chico’s business manager has resigned, so Bridgeport will provide business management services to the other district for the foreseeable future. The agreement is similar to the food services agreement between Bridgeport, Chico, Alvord and Decatur, where Decatur serves as the hub for food services to all the other districts.
The board also:
- approved its “Team of 8” goals.
- approved the 2016-2017 board operating procedures handbook.
- heard a report from the school’s resource officer and discussed getting CopSync911.
- approved the 2015-2016 audit report.
- extended the school’s health telemedicine agreement with Wise Health System for another year.
- discussed pursuing a District of Innovation designation and appointed District of Innovation committee members, including principals, employees and parents from all schools.
- approved TASB policies 105 and 106.