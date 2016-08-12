Bridgeport ISD raises tax rate 2 cents

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Bridgeport School Board voted Monday to increase the tax rate by 2 cents.

The board discussed the 2016-2017 budget and tax rate for nearly two hours before voting on the increase. Three separate tax rates were discussed, and two proposed, before the rate of $1.24 per $100 valuation passed.

Superintendent Eddie Bland recommended that the board keep the 2015-2016 rate of $1.22 per $100 valuation, with the maintenance and operations rate left at the maximum of $1.04 and the debt service (or interest and sinking) rate at 18 cents.

The debt service rate pays off the district’s bonds. At a rate of 18 cents, Bridgeport ISD would have $194,694 left to pay for the 2016-2017 bond payment, which would have come out of the district’s $760,000 debt service fund. Bland said the purpose of the debt service fund was for a “rainy day” occasion, such as the recent drastic loss of taxable mineral values.

Trustee Marci Craddock made a motion to set the rate at $1.23 per $100 valuation, increasing the debt service rate to 19.5 cents. Craddock said that rate could ease the public into an increase, and it would be easier to defend because it was the rate set in 2013-2014. That rate would leave a $112,862 deficit in the debt service budget.

“It’s just an easier sell to the public,” Craddock said. “Like, ‘hey, it’s been a really crappy year and we hope it gets a whole lot better, but we’re not raising the tax rate any more than it was two years ago.’ And business was good in 2013-2014.”

Trustee Duane Sutherland disagreed with raising the rate and not balancing the budget.

“I think the easy sell is to balance the budget,” Sutherland said.

Bland reiterated that he believed the board should leave the rate as is.

“My recommendation is to leave it the same. That’s why you have that fund balance, for extraordinary circumstances,” Bland said. “If the bottom drops again, it’s going to have to go up.”

The board voted down the $1.23 rate. Then Sutherland proposed raising the rate to $1.24 per $100 valuation, which would leave the debt service fund balanced with a debt service rate of 20 cents. That rate passed 4-2.

The board held a public hearing before the meeting to discuss the budget and tax rate, but no citizens attended.

Trustees also approved the 2016-2017 budget, which is balanced on the debt service side and has a deficit of $124,000 in maintenance and operations. That $124,000 is set aside for hiring up to two new teachers should the district’s student population continue to grow. Bland said it’s possible that if enough students come into the district the maintenance and operations budget could have a surplus by next year.