Bridgeport, Decatur Chambers hold joint luncheon

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce, Decatur, Decatur Chamber of Commerce

History was made Tuesday as the Bridgeport and Decatur Chambers of Commerce held their first joint luncheon.

The Great Hall of the Decatur Civic Center was nearly full as an estimated 290 people attended, Civic Center Director Lori Sherwood said.

Fort Worth Stock Show President Brad Barnes spoke to the combined group about the history of the show and plans for new and expanded facilities over the next few years.

Rodeo, FFA and 4-H groups from Decatur, Bridgeport, Paradise and Victory Christian Academy were also special guests at Tuesday’s luncheon. Both chambers recognized their “students of the month.”

Decatur Chamber of Commerce Director Misty Hudson said she heard nothing but positive things about the event and expects the combined luncheon could become an annual event.

“We were extremely pleased with the outcome,” she said. “It was great how we were able to come together for this joint venture.”

She credited Carey Williams for working with both chamber boards to make the event a reality.