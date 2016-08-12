Bridgeport City Council wades through water issues

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Bridgeport City Council discussed the town’s water issues Monday night.

For weeks, citizens have complained about foul-tasting, foul-smelling, discolored water. City Manager Jesica McEachern said the complaints have been noted, and the city brought in specialists and talked to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) in an effort to improve the water.

“We know it’s a frustrating issue, and it’s something we’re trying to get a handle on,” McEachern said.

Due to turnover at Lake Bridgeport, the city water system experiences high levels of manganese every year toward the end of summer. The manganese’s reaction to chlorine turns the water a reddish-brown color.

McEachern said the city began flushing out the water lines early in the summer and made chemical changes, but that only delayed the inevitable.

“The water out of the lake is changing,” McEachern said. “What’s working right now may not, an hour from now, be the right treatment. The water may go crazy and turn red.”

Council member Kevin Lopez asked if the public works department tried a chlorine burnout treatment this year. Public Works Director James Elliot said TCEQ only allows chlorine burnout once a year, but the treatment is on the table for discussion once the water settles a bit.

Councilman David Correll asked if nearby Runaway Bay experienced the same problems with its water. Elliot said Runaway Bay uses a variable-intake system, while Bridgeport’s intake is fixed at the bottom of the lake. During the months the lake turns over, Bridgeport can’t move its intake to the clearer waters at the top of the lake.

Lopez asked if Bridgeport could switch to a variable-intake system. McEachern said if Tarrant Regional Water District wanted to install one, Bridgeport would be willing to pay part of the cost.

“Doing one on our own would be extremely expensive,” McEachern said. “So it’s kind of one of those things where if we could share in doing one that would be great.”

The city sent a letter asking citizens not to use bleach for household cleaning and laundry because it causes a reaction with the chlorine. McEachern also said that although the water tastes unpleasant, it tested within the parameters for safe consumption.

