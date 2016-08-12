Bridgeport City Council wades through water issues

Bridgeport City Council discussed the town’s water issues Monday night.
For weeks, citizens have complained about foul-tasting, foul-smelling, discolored water. City Manager Jesica McEachern said the complaints have been noted, and the city brought in specialists and talked to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) in an effort to improve the water.
“We know it’s a frustrating issue, and it’s something we’re trying to get a handle on,” McEachern said.
Due to turnover at Lake Bridgeport, the city water system experiences high levels of manganese every year toward the end of summer. The manganese’s reaction to chlorine turns the water a reddish-brown color.
McEachern said the city began flushing out the water lines early in the summer and made chemical changes, but that only delayed the inevitable.
“The water out of the lake is changing,” McEachern said. “What’s working right now may not, an hour from now, be the right treatment. The water may go crazy and turn red.”
Council member Kevin Lopez asked if the public works department tried a chlorine burnout treatment this year. Public Works Director James Elliot said TCEQ only allows chlorine burnout once a year, but the treatment is on the table for discussion once the water settles a bit.
Councilman David Correll asked if nearby Runaway Bay experienced the same problems with its water. Elliot said Runaway Bay uses a variable-intake system, while Bridgeport’s intake is fixed at the bottom of the lake. During the months the lake turns over, Bridgeport can’t move its intake to the clearer waters at the top of the lake.
Lopez asked if Bridgeport could switch to a variable-intake system. McEachern said if Tarrant Regional Water District wanted to install one, Bridgeport would be willing to pay part of the cost.
“Doing one on our own would be extremely expensive,” McEachern said. “So it’s kind of one of those things where if we could share in doing one that would be great.”
The city sent a letter asking citizens not to use bleach for household cleaning and laundry because it causes a reaction with the chlorine. McEachern also said that although the water tastes unpleasant, it tested within the parameters for safe consumption.
The council also:
- thanked the Bridgeport Public Library staff for their help following an accident where a car crashed into a wall outside the library Wednesday. No one was seriously injured, but Mayor Randy Singleton praised the staff for reacting quickly to aid the victims.
- heard a request from citizen Susanne Sellers to remove a late charge from her water bill after she accidentally paid the wrong amount. The council took no action, but instructed city staff to include the issue on the next meeting’s agenda.
- approved fee increases for various recreational services. The approved increases raise fees at: the Community Center Banquet Hall, from $200 to $250 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to midnight and from $300 to $350 for all day; Harwood Park Pavilion, from $25 to $50 for rental; Bridgeport City Pool, from $2 to $3 for admittance ages 10 and up; and Northwest OHV Park, increased from $15 to $25 with an added pavilion rental fee of $50.
- approved pay applications to PaveCon Public Works for the months of July and August totaling $1,189,000. To date, the city has paid PaveCon $4.2 million for street repair and the Halsell Street Sidewalk Improvement project.
- awarded Richard Blake a $5,000 Main Street District Facade Grant for a new marquee sign at the Arcadia Theatre on Halsell Street.
- discussed changing the Main Street District Facade Grant guidelines, taking no action.