Bridgeport City Council reduces contract by almost $1 million

Bridgeport City Council approved reductions to the town’s street improvement plan Monday, reducing the overall cost of the contract with PaveCon by $749,000.
The change order, the 10th made to the Halsell Street Sidewalk Improvement Project and 2014 Street CIP Project, reduces the scope of work on 11th Street, takes out Houston Street and removes a portion of the pavement parking on 17th Street and Cates Street.
City Manager Jesica McEachern said staff is working with the county on paving options for Houston Street.
Following the change order, council approved the latest pay application for completed work to PaveCon. Including this payment, the city has paid for $4.7 million of the $4.9 million project.
The council also:
- approved a change order to the contract with Mann Made Construction for the Halsell Street Sidewalk Enhancement Project. The change order adds six sidewalk bores and engravable bricks at a cost of $7,595. The total project cost is $399,000.
- approved the first pay application of $96,000 to Mann Made Construction for work on the Halsell Street Sidewalk Enhancement Project.
- granted an extension for two variances to the city sign ordinances for the site of the future Love’s Travel Stop on U.S. 380. The council also granted Love’s a variance to allow two pole signs that exceed the city’s mandated maximum gross surface area and a variance for four directional signs that exceed the ordinance’s height and maximum gross surface area requirements.