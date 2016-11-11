Bridgeport City Council reduces contract by almost $1 million

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Bridgeport City Council approved reductions to the town’s street improvement plan Monday, reducing the overall cost of the contract with PaveCon by $749,000.

The change order, the 10th made to the Halsell Street Sidewalk Improvement Project and 2014 Street CIP Project, reduces the scope of work on 11th Street, takes out Houston Street and removes a portion of the pavement parking on 17th Street and Cates Street.

City Manager Jesica McEachern said staff is working with the county on paving options for Houston Street.

Following the change order, council approved the latest pay application for completed work to PaveCon. Including this payment, the city has paid for $4.7 million of the $4.9 million project.

