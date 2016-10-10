Bridgeport City Council discusses future of abandoned structures

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council

Bridgeport City Council held a planning meeting Monday to discuss substandard structures within city limits.

Code enforcement officer Paul Walsh picked out five structures he’d determined posed a danger to the public – two on Halsell Street, one on Main Street, one on Brush Street and one on Wootton Avenue.

Walsh said at least one of the buildings has had confirmed drug activity and one caught fire in the past.

Chief Steve Stanford said all of the structures are abandoned at this time. Two of them, 1408 Halsell and 1107 Brush Street, were recently purchased or bid on by new owners who told the city they plan to renovate. Walsh suggested moving those homes further down the list of problem structures to give the owners the opportunity to improve the properties.

As for the other three structures, city attorney Rob Allibon said Bridgeport has an ordinance in place for dealing with substandard building enforcement.

“Some of these houses, if they’re attracting a nuisance, if kids are getting in there and doing drugs or bad things in there, we have authority under ordinance to go out and secure those buildings if that’s something we need to do,” Allibon said. “Board it up so unauthorized entry is not so attractive.”

To actually demolish the buildings is a lengthy process. Allibon explained that Walsh would need to file a report declaring the structure substandard, then the owners could be cited in an attempt to encourage them to repair their building. If that failed, the case could be brought before the council. If the council found the structure substandard, they could then order the owner to repair or demolish it.

“It doesn’t hurt you at all, except for the time it takes, to start the substandard process,” Allibon said.

If the owner refused to comply with the city’s order, the city could then move forward and demolish the building, a process which could cost between $5,000 to $15,000.

If the city demolishes a structure, a lien could be placed on the property to attempt to recoup the cost from the owner, but City Manager Jesica McEachern said not to expect to see that money ever again.

“It’s one of those things we do because it needs to be done, not because we’re going to get the money back,” McEachern said.

The council suggested that Walsh start the substandard process on the three buildings without new owners.

“In a couple of instances, I believe it would be a relief to them if it was taken and taken down,” Walsh said.