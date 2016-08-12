Bridgeport City Council considers changing business hours

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council

Bridgeport City Council discussed amending the city’s business hours in a workshop Monday night.

City Manager Jesica McEachern suggested moving from five, eight-hours work days to an alternate schedule of four nine-hour days and one four-hour day. City employees would work 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30-11:30 a.m. Friday.

McEachern said changing the schedules could work as a morale-booster in a year when no staff members received raises.

“This is something that I do think would be beneficial, both to the staff and to your residents and customers that come in to pay bills,” McEachern said.

McEachern met with other cities who used alternate schedules and discussed what did and didn’t work with their employees. The most popular option seemed to be four 10-hour days, but McEachern said she felt that employees with kids in childcare wouldn’t benefit from that type of schedule.

Krum, Sanger, Corinth and Carrollton employees work the four nine-hour and one four-hour days.

“The benefits to the costumer is you get 30 extra minutes in the morning and in the afternoon to take care of things outside their work schedule if they have an 8 to 5 work schedule,” McEachern said.

Statistically, Friday afternoon is a slow business day for the city, McEachern said. Friday is the lowest call volume day for calls for service outside of the weekend.

Councilman Kevin Lopez asked if customers would be penalized for turning in bills late if the due date fell on a Friday.

McEachern explained that city hall has a night-drop box for bills, and as long as they were received by 8 a.m. Monday, they wouldn’t be considered late. She also said exceptions may be made for when bill due dates (the 20th of every month) fall on Friday.

Public works, city hall and parks and recreation department heads discussed the proposed changes with McEachern and approved them. Public works on-call hours wouldn’t change.

Council members split opinions on whether or not they agreed with the proposed schedule. Councilman Jimmy Meyers mentioned the city ran on eight-hour work days “for 100 years.”

“Bringing up not getting a raise is a flimsy excuse to me,” councilman Bobby Brazier said. “There’s times I didn’t get a raise at the plant, and I didn’t expect anything from them and didn’t get anything from them.

“Public service, that’s what y’all are here for – to serve the public. I just think if we’re not open, what are we doing? I don’t see why we can’t just keep normal hours.”

Lopez said he’d worked for a municipality with an alternate schedule and enjoyed it. Councilman David Correll said a new schedule sounded good for morale.

“Flexible work schedules are kind of bringing us into relevancy and currency,” Correll said. “Other entities do it.”

Brazier approved of alternating employees on certain days and keeping staff at city hall’s front desk 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. McEachern said the problem with that plan was a shortage of court employees.

Correll suggested the city try a flexible schedule and just change back if it caused too many issues.

McEachern agreed to look at other schedule options and come back to the council later for approval.

If the council chooses a new option, the city plans to implement the schedule by Oct. 1.