Bridgeport City Council approves water and sewage rate increase

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council

Bridgeport City Council voted Monday to keep the city’s tax rate the same as the previous year’s, but decided to raise the water and sewage rates.

The council unanimously chose to keep the tax rate at 63.9 cents per $100 property valuation, which is below the effective rate of 68.3 cents.

“We feel like we can do this and still maintain service levels and not cause anyone any undue hardship,” Financial Services Director Blu Kostelich said.

But when it came to water and sewage, the city needed to raise the rates to cover a deficit in the water and wastewater fund.

“The current rates we’ve had over the last 10 years have failed to meet the demand for expenditures seven out of those 10 years,” Kostelich said. “Therefore, to not run a deficit this year we’re recommending a fee rate increase.

“It’s not something we’re happy about doing, but it’s something we need to rebuild the fund balance and make sure we’re actually covering the costs that are incurred at the water and wastewater facilities.”

The average customer (using around 4,100 gallons per month) will see an estimated increase of $4.64 on their bill per month – approximately $1 on the base water rate, $1 on the water usage rate, $1.50 on the base sewage rate and $1 on the sewer usage rate.

“This will gradually, over the next three years, build us back up, pending no major operational changes or any breakdowns out at the plant,” Kostelich said. “If we continue operating the way we are, we would rebuild our fund balance back into the positive in about three years.”

The council voted unanimously to increase water and sewage rates.

Council members also approved the budget for fiscal year 2016-2017, with a revenue of $21,892,196 and expenditures totaling $21,671,984. The city fund balance should increase by approximately $220,000.

MAIN STREET GRANT PROCESS CRITICIZED

The council received a Main Street District Facade Grant application from Carolyn Moore, owner of Terra Cotta Boutique on Halsell Street. The council awarded a $5,000 grant to Moore early in the year and denied an application for a second grant in August.

Main Street Manager Tiffany Evans said that the Main Street Board’s design committee reviewed Moore’s application after the August council meeting and recommended granting Moore $2,000 to place an awning on her building.

Council members asked whether Moore spent the first grant on facade changes, and Evans said she had. There was confusion over whether Moore had been required to build the awning with the first grant.

“This is all inconsistent,” Moore interjected. “When I did my form, Tiffany and I talked about it. She said, ‘Put whatever you plan to do.’ I said, ‘I cannot be committed to the awning.'”

Moore said she initially felt reluctant to mention the awning on her first grant application because she didn’t know if the header would support it, but Evans instructed her to include all planned facade changes.

“Let me remind council that when we came to the council, it was approved that I could utilize that money any way I wanted to,” Moore said. “So I cannot be held accountable for that awning because it was actually approved by the council under those circumstances.”

Moore complained that the grant forms are confusing, and there are no bylaws to limit stores to one grant per year.

“I feel like people feel like I didn’t use my funds properly,” Moore said, “and the thing is, I did.”

She explained that a portion of the first grant went toward reinforcing the wood of the header.

“I invested a tremendous amount of money, and therefore I have to have the awning,” Moore said. “I ask for the grant to go toward that.”

Council member Kevin Lopez said he wasn’t concerned that Moore mismanaged money from the original grant, but he understood that the grants were normally only up to $5,000 matching.

“It’s not the fact that you didn’t do the awning,” Lopez said. “It’s the fact that you’ve reached that $5,000, and historically, there hasn’t been anybody who has exceeded that $5,000.”

Moore repeated that the rules of the grant application process did not specify limits to the total amount of money granted or time required to wait between applications.

“Well, you’re right. There is a gray area,” Lopez said.

Moore mentioned other inconsistencies she’d seen in the grant program. Some stores were allowed to use their grant for murals when she was told she couldn’t. Others used their grants for retaining walls.

“Is everything she’s saying right?” councilman Jimmy Meyers asked. “There’s nothing saying you can’t come back?”

City Manager Jesica McEachern confirmed that Moore was correct.

“She’s applied. She’s spent the money,” Meyers said. “She spent a fortune on that building. I think she’s done what she’s supposed to do, and I make a motion we give it to her and then we rewrite those rules like we just talked about.”

The council decided that because the rules were unclear, Moore was within her rights to apply twice. They voted to approve a matching grant up to $5,000.

They agreed to work on the bylaws for the grant process at a later date.

