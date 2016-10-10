Bridgeport City Council again debates amortization

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council

Bridgeport City Council members revisited the topic of amortization provisions during a workshop at their meeting Monday.

The council previously discussed amortization last July, taking no action. The mayor at the time, Corey Lane, strongly opposed the proposed provisions.

City Manager Jesica McEachern explained Monday that amortization provisions, when added to the city’s zoning ordinances, allow the city more control over non-conforming structures or uses.

McEachern said that non-conforming structures or uses existed before current ordinances were passed or changed, so the city can’t force them to conform to ordinances without amortization provisions. Under amortization provisions, a third-party certified public accountant (CPA) could look at the non-conforming property and evaluate how long the owner should be allowed to keep the property non-conforming in order to recoup the funds they’d spent on the property. After the time period determined by the CPA passes, the owner must conform to ordinances. The owner keeps all deeds to the property even after the CPA-assessed period ends.

“You’re not taking anything from the property owner. You’re just not allowing whatever use is not legal to continue,” McEachern said. “You are allowing enough time to recoup their investment on that property.”

McEachern said the city doesn’t necessarily ever have to start the amortization process on any property, but it’s useful to have should they need it in the future.

“Without it our hands are tied in certain situations, and we can’t do anything,” McEachern said.

Councilman David Correll said he felt conflicted about changing the ordinances.

“I think we need to be able to manage some of the structures that we’ve discussed in the past,” Correll said. “But let’s say they’ve invested, but maybe they’ve recouped their investment and they have sustained income. They’re perhaps living off the property. We’re going to amortize that and take that away from them?”

McEachern explained that in those cases the owners always have the option to move. City Attorney Rob Allibon added that every property would be reviewed by a case-to-case basis. If the city wanted to start the amortization process, the council would have to vote to initiate it.

“When we’re dealing with citizens, we have to be cautious,” Mayor Randy Singleton said. “We want to make sure we study this before we vote on it.”

McEachern will present the proposed ordinance with amortization provisions at the next council meeting for further discussion.

The council also:

approved the final plat of lots 12 and 13 in Lawdwin Addition.

approved a project agreement with Wise County Precinct 4 for the paving of Industrial Boulevard. Bridgeport Economic Development Corp. will provide $50,000 to cover the cost of materials, and the county will provide labor.

