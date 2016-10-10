Bridgeport citizens ordered to boil water

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

The city of Bridgeport posted a public notice Thursday telling citizens to boil city water prior to consumption.

The notice said that due to equipment failure at the city’s water treatment plant, boiling the water is necessary to “ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.” The notice recommended bringing water to a boil for two minutes then letting it cool before using for drinking, cooking or making ice.

A post on the city’s official Facebook page written Friday afternoon said the water boil notice is required because “the chlorine residual in the distribution system fell slightly below the required minimum level on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon of this week.”

The city estimated the water should be safe for consumption without boiling after a week.

Bridgeport has also experienced high levels of manganese in its water supply lately due to turnover at Lake Bridgeport, turning the water a reddish-brown. Manganese doesn’t make the water unsafe to drink, but it can change the flavor.

The city also notified the public that it started a chlorine burnout Friday, Oct. 7, to extend to Saturday, Nov. 5, in an effort to take care of the manganese. Citizens were advised that the burnout might cause the water to taste and smell odd.

The city’s Friday Facebook post said, “We will focus attention on implementing a long-term fix in an effort to eliminate experiencing these issues every summer.”