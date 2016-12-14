Bridgeport alcohol sales approved in commercially-zoned areas

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Bridgeport City Council voted Monday to change the city’s zoning ordinance concerning alcoholic beverage sales.

Businesses that earn 75 percent or more of their revenue from alcohol sales may now move into commercially-zoned areas in the city, where previously they were restricted to industrial zones. City Manager Jesica McEachern said the amendment was suggested because of the growth of downtown’s Halsell Street, a commercially-zoned area.

Any business that receives the majority of its revenue from alcohol sales will be required to measure 300-feet door-to-door away from any school, church or hospital. That distance is the state-set minimum. The required distance under the unrevised ordinance was 1,500 feet.

All establishments with alcohol as their primary sales revenue must also request a special use permit from the city council.

McEachern approached the Bridgeport School Board last month to describe the proposed amendment (see the Nov. 16 Messenger), and she said no one from the district commented against the changes in the time since. Mayor Randy Singleton opened the floor to public comment on the revisions, and no one spoke.

The council voted 3-0 to revise the ordinance. Bobby Brazier and Kevin Lopez were absent.

Council members also approved changes to another ordinance, adding amortization provisions. The council has debated the issue of amortization multiple times in past meetings (see the Oct. 26 Messenger).

Amortization gives the city more control over properties with non-conforming uses or structures. Under amortization provisions, the city may hire a third-party, certified public accountant (CPA) to evaluate how long an owner may keep a non-conforming use or structure in order to recoup the funds they’d spent on their property, and after that period of time has passed, the owner must conform to all city ordinances.

Singleton opened the discussion of amortization to the public, and no one spoke.

Council members voted 2-1 to approve adding amortization provisions to the zoning ordinance, with Billy Fred Walker opposed.

