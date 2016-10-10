Breast Cancer Awareness Events

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tags: Breast Cancer Awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time for public education about the disease and the efforts to find a cure.

Events are held this month and throughout the year to stress the importance of early detection and the resources that are available here in Wise County.

PAINT THE TOWN PINK

Paint the Town Pink is an annual event sponsored by the Wise Health Foundation and Decatur Main Street during Breast Cancer Awareness month each October. Held on the Decatur square, the event features a silent auction with items donated by local merchants, a bake sale and lunch. All proceeds benefit the Mary’s Gift program.

The event also features a Pink Line ceremony, in which breast cancer survivors are invited to take part in painting the traffic lines on Main Street pink.

This year’s event is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Call 940-626-1384 for information.

PINK OUT GAME

Decatur ISD will hold a “Pink Out” pre-game ceremony Friday, Oct. 7.

Breast cancer survivors are invited to attend the Eagles’ game that night against Argyle for free. Survivors are asked to meet at the north end zone at 6:30 p.m. Go online at decaturisd.us to fill out a form so your name may be announced for on-field recognition.

DAZZLE ME PINK FASHION SHOW

Dazzle Me Pink was created to raise money for Mary’s Gift and Women’s Health Services at Wise Health System. 2016 marked the seventh year for the Wise Health Foundation’s Dazzle Me Pink fashion show and luncheon fundraiser, with more than $300,000 raised from this event since its inception. Money is raised through table sales, a live auction, raffles and individual donations.

Last spring’s event showcased spring fashions from local boutiques and featured several breast cancer survivors as models. Local businesses provided items for the live and silent auctions.

For information on the Wise Health Foundation or Dazzle Me Pink event, call 940-626-1384.

RODEO PINK

As part of the Butterfield Stage Days activities in Bridgeport each May, one night of the PRCA Rodeo is designated as Rodeo Pink.

The event honors breast cancer survivors in the community with a Survivors Grand Entry at the rodeo.

Local residents are also asked to wear pink on the day of the event.

Rodeo Pink fundraisers raise money that stays in Wise County for the awareness and prevention of breast cancer.

RELAY FOR LIFE

Relay For Life of Wise County is held each spring to raise funds and awareness to save lives from all types of cancer. The relay takes place at the McCarroll Middle School track in Decatur each spring.

Members of local teams take turns walking or running around the track all night. Because cancer never sleeps, each team is asked to have one participant on the track at all times.

The teams raise money for the American Cancer Society in the months leading up to the event. Money is used for cancer research and for programs serving those with cancer. Among those programs is Reach to Recovery. Through face-to-face visits or by phone, volunteers give support for people recently diagnosed with breast cancer or facing a possible breast cancer diagnosis. The volunteers are breast cancer survivors who give patients and family members an opportunity to express feelings, talk about fears and concerns and ask questions.