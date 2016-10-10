Brandon Davis indicted, arrested; Former Rhome police chief faces three charges, including a felony

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tags: Brandon Davis, Rhome

A former local police chief and sheriff’s candidate has been arrested for multiple charges, including threatening to shoot a resident of Rhome.

According to a grand jury indictment that was unsealed Wednesday morning, Brandon Shawn Davis, 41, of Justin is charged with one count of stalking, one count of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury and three counts of official oppression.

The stalking charge is a third degree felony, official oppression is a Class A misdemeanor and terroristic threat is a Class B misdemeanor.

The indictment states that on Oct. 30, 2014, Davis threatened to commit an assault on Louis Godfrey by saying he “wanted to climb the old water tower in Rhome and use it as a platform to shoot Louis Godfrey, with intent to place Louis Godfrey in fear of imminent serious bodily injury,” according to the indictment.

The three counts of official oppression appear to be from two separate incidents that took place in 2015.

In the first count, Davis is said to have detained Nancy Jones “after the purpose for the detention had been effectuated,” while Davis was acting as police chief on May 27, 2015.

The next two counts say Davis denied two Rhome residents, Kenny Crenshaw and Ramah Burns, from attending a meeting of the Rhome City Council on Sept. 10, 2015, again while Davis was acting as police chief.

The final count, for stalking, says Davis told Godfrey on Feb. 16, 2016, that he was going to “kick” or “beat” “his ass.” Although the indictment does not specify where this took place, this is the same day Davis has been accused of confronting Godfrey in the Big Z over stolen campaign signs, an incident which led Mayor Michelle Pittman to suspend Davis. Davis disputed the mayor’s order and continued to serve as chief, and the city council later voted to reinstate Davis and strike any mention of the administrative leave from his personnel file.

Also as part of the stalking charge, the indictment states Davis confronted Godfrey at a car wash in town on May 4, 2016, telling him “let me catch you on my street, and see what happens to you.”

According to Parker County Jail records, Davis was arrested Monday on charges of stalking, terroristic threat and official oppression.

The records also indicate Davis, who resigned as Rhome police chief in May, was released from the Parker County Jail Monday. Records show a $40,000 bond had been set for the stalking charge.

The indictments were handed up last Thursday following an investigation by the Texas attorney general’s office.

Davis ran for sheriff earlier this year, losing in the March Republican primary to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

Davis served as Rhome police chief from the summer of 2014 until his resignation in May.

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated from the original story published in the Oct. 12 issue of the Wise County Messenger. More details about the charges will be published in the Oct. 15 Messenger.