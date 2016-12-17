Bradley Boyd sentenced for wire fraud

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Tags: Crime, Rhome

A Rhome business owner has been sentenced in federal court to five years probation and ordered to pay restitution to a business that was a victim of wire fraud.

Bradley Boyd, 44, had pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August, and he was sentenced on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Rochester, N.Y.

According to court documents, Boyd will serve five years probation. His sentence also includes six months of home detention in which he will be required to wear an electronic monitoring system.

Boyd was also ordered to pay back $382,658.65 he fraudulently obtained from Durham Funding of Pittsford, N.Y. The restitution includes a lump sum payment of $3,000 to be paid within 30 days and $1,000 per month thereafter.

Boyd was indicted last year for wire fraud and accused of submitting approximately 60 fraudulent invoices from his business, River Cities Sawing, to lender Durham Funding.

Prosecutors said RCS entered an agreement with Durham Funding to receive cash in exchange for invoices owed to the firm.

RCS is a construction company that specializes in concrete construction and highway infrastructure. Durham Funding provides factoring of receivables and other asset-based loans for clients. The company purchases the accounts receivables from clients and provides them with an immediate cash advance to help match cash flow with their cash needs.

Authorities said Boyd’s fraudulent invoices, issued from March to July of 2011, totaled around $1.2 million, and Boyd received approximately $830,000 in cash from Durham Funding.

Boyd faced up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the wire fraud charge.