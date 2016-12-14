Boyd School Board brings graduation back to campus

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Boyd High School graduation is coming home.

School board members Monday night decided this year’s high school graduation ceremony will be at J.G. Cartwright Field at Yellowjacket Stadium.

The ceremony last spring was at Weatherford High School gym. The change for this year was prompted by a petition by students and parents. Principal Susan Foster met with the families to analyze the pros and cons of three locations – WHS gym, Boyd’s football stadium or the BHS gym.

Foster said the group realized the benefits of each site, but the students surveyed were mostly interested in holding Project Graduation at the high school gym. The all-night event takes place immediately following the graduation ceremony and gives students one last chance to socialize with classmates.

Holding graduation at the BHS gym would mean Project Graduation would have to take place at the middle school gym in order to have time to set up the event’s entertainment, Superintendent Ted West said. Graduation at the stadium depends on favorable weather, but the high school gym would be the backup in case of rain. West said administrators would need to make the call 24 hours in advance to give time to set up for both events.

The Weatherford venue is available rain or shine and would ensure Project Graduation is held at the high school. However, Foster mentioned some parents don’t like traveling for the event.

Before the vote, West said he was in favor of keeping the event at Weatherford. The gym can accommodate larger crowds than any local option and holding it there costs the district about $800, which is significantly cheaper than other venues.

“It’s the nicest we can do right now,” he said.

School Board President Earnest Partin brought up the traditional importance of holding graduation at home. With only 52 students, this year’s senior class is significantly smaller than usual, giving the group more flexibility on where to hold the event. Upcoming classes’ ceremonies aren’t expected to fit in the gym or stadium.

While several board members expressed interest in keeping the event local, others, including West, voiced the importance of letting the students vote on where to hold graduation. That idea was dropped in the interest of timeliness, with the district needing to reserve the Weatherford location if that venue was selected.

When it came time to vote, the board was silent. Trustee Bill Childress eventually spoke up, moving to hold the event locally. Rebecca Parr seconded. The board’s vote made it final – pending weather, graduation will be held at the stadium.

