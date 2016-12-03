Boyd leaders react to beer/wine vote

By David Talley | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Election

When Boyd voters passed a measure Nov. 8 allowing for the sale of beer and wine for both on- and off-site consumption by 272 to 96, it meant potential changes for business owners and public officials in the town of about 1,250 residents.

More than 10 businesses in town are eligible to begin selling beverages pending approval from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. City Secretary Alicia Smith said she’d taken calls from several merchants regarding sales permits, and as of press time Friday, several businesses in town reported they were in the licensing process.

Smith said the city didn’t take an official stance on the election. After the votes were tallied, she released a statement on behalf of the city celebrating strong voter turnout and congratulating residents for making their voices heard.

At the council meeting following the election, city leaders considered ways to spend an expected increase in tax revenue, with road projects topping the discussion. The council eventually decided to hold off on earmarking the money until they get an estimate on how much the city will receive.

Police Chief Dwayne Taylor said he isn’t expecting the department to change its law enforcement approach with beer and wine now available for purchase in town.

Boyd ISD Superintendent Ted West also said he isn’t expecting to see school policy change but noted the district may be indirectly affected by population and economic growth as a result of the vote.

“This could cause us to grow,” West said. “And that’s something we need to keep in mind.”