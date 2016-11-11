Boyd ISD hires high school principal

By David Talley | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd School Board

Boyd High School has a new principal.

The school board Tuesday hired Dr. Susan Foster to replace Scott Nedrow, who resigned in July. Foster was most recently the principal at Class 3A Tom Bean High School in Grayson County.

Boyd Superintendent Ted West said the district received 54 applications for the job. Foster will start Nov. 28. Assistant Superintendent Barbara Stice has been serving as interim principal since August.

Several parents also spoke about the football program at the start of the meeting.