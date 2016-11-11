Boyd City Council sets beverage sales rules

By David Talley | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

Boyd City Council members Tuesday approved an ordinance with no distance restrictions for beer and wine vendors.

The action follows citizens voting Nov. 8 to allow beer and wine sales within city limits. The measure passed, 272 votes to 96.

More than 10 businesses in town are eligible to begin selling beer and wine pending approval from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. City Secretary Alicia Smith said she’d taken calls from six merchants regarding sales permits.

Several local business owners attended Tuesday’s meeting.

The ordinance also designates residentially-zoned properties ineligible for alcohol sales and prohibits “erecting or maintaining a billboard, electric sign or any other forms of outdoor advertising for the sale or consumption of an alcoholic beverage within the city limits.”

Council members also discussed how to spend revenue generated from the tax on the beverages. While Mayor Rodney Holmes and councilman Gary Brown voiced the importance of funding street projects, councilman Mark Culpepper suggested not earmarking the money for a specific project until the city knows how much it will receive.

“We should put it in a bucket until we know how much it’ll be,” Culpepper said.

City Administrator Greg Arrington pointed out the city gets a sales tax statement each month. After six months, the council will have a better idea of how beverage sales will impact the city’s budget. Holmes agreed.

The council also approved a water and sewer system analysis from the city’s retained engineer, Belcheff and Associates. A small percentage of local water samples recently failed lead testing, and the city will have to send notices to customers.

