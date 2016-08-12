Boyd City Council proposes tax rate, budget

By David Talley | Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Boyd City Council members agreed to a preliminary 2016-2017 budget and tax rate during a two-hour workshop Tuesday.

The proposed tax rate – 61.99 cents per $100 valuation – is up roughly 6 cents from last year’s 55.86 cents. The proposed budget also calls for an 11 percent average water/sewer rate increase.

The council debated the tax rate briefly, with councilman Vince Estel pushing for a 63.19 cent tax rate. Others disagreed, pointing out residents will already face other increased rates and the 61.99 cent rate gives the council room to adjust in the future. The 1.2 cent difference would mean an additional $10,000 in revenue.

City Administrator Greg Arrington said the city is facing an estimated 25 percent loss in tax revenue due to downturns in oil and gas. While money is tight, Arrington was adamant the city continue to provide necessary public services.

“We lost 25 percent of our revenue, but I guarantee we won’t lose 25 percent of our workload,” Arrington said, referring to the city’s department heads present at the workshop. Mayor Rodney Holmes agreed, telling those gathered citizens need to see that any tax increases working for the benefit of the city.

The council also discussed the state of the water/sewer department. Arrington said after digging into the budget, he found the department has drawn money from the city’s general fund in the past to continue operating. He said proposed changes to the rate structure will help the department become independent.

“It’s not a pretty picture,” he said, “but we can see what the problem is now and that helps us. It’s like the rain is gone, and we can see the tornado.”

The council will meet again Sept. 6 to vote on the budget.

