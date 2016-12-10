Boyd City Council agrees to Cemetery Road replat

By David Talley | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd City Council

Original plans for a proposed subdivision south of Boyd on Cemetery Road have been scrapped.

Boyd City Council members Tuesday approved the replat application for the property, which will now be divided into two, 8.5-acre lots.

Mayor Rodney Holmes told a resident who spoke at the end of the meeting that concerns over drainage issues led the city to oppose the subdivision.

Mike Anderson of Belcheff and Associates Inc., the engineering firm used by the city, attended the meeting and recommended approving the replat and granting the following variances:

The developer will not have to provide half the cost of paving Cemetery Road.

The developer will not have to provide a drainage study. Holmes noted the development is subject to the scrutiny of three separate engineers – Anderson, County Engineer Chad Davis and the developer’s engineer.

The developer will not have to build a sidewalk in front of the properties.

