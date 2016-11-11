Boyd beer and wine measure passes

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Election

Beer and wine are headed to store shelves and restaurant menus in Boyd.

Voters passed a measure allowing for the sale of the beverages for both on- and off-site consumption by 272 to 96. The city has around 1,250 residents. City Secretary Alicia Smith said 10 businesses in town are eligible to apply for licenses to sell.

Previous petitions centering on beer and wine sales did not get enough signatures to reach the ballot, according to Smith. A petition drive in early January failed when only 72 of the 163 signatures were found to be registered Boyd voters. The petition needed 79 signatures. A second January petition received 133 valid signatures.

While an overwhelming 74 percent of voters approved the measure, Smith said she’d observed a fairly contentious campaign, with both sides speaking out across social media.

After the final votes were counted, the city issued a statement celebrating strong turnout and congratulating residents for making their voices heard.

Smith said at an upcoming meeting the city council will revisit ordinances governing where beer and wine vendors must be located.