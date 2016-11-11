Bowie woman killed in wreck

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

A woman was killed in a wrong-way wreck on U.S. 81/287 south of Alvord Monday night.

Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Ed Atkins said Jo Ann Bruce, 55, of Bowie was reported driving her GMC Envoy north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287, just north of County Road 1280. She dodged one vehicle before striking the battery bolts and then the axle of a tractor-trailer driven by Dhia Sabie Khamis, 61, at around 7:15 p.m.

Her vehicle came to rest in the median, while Khamis’ tractor-trailer came to rest off the right side of the road about a quarter mile down the highway, with the axle separated from the tractor-trailer. Khamis was uninjured.

Bruce was dead upon the arrival of troopers and medics.

Atkins said investigators aren’t sure at this time what caused the deceased to drive on the wrong side of the highway. They received conflicting reports from witnesses as to whether her headlights were on or off at the time of the wreck.

Texas Department of Public Safety, Alvord Volunteer Fire Department and Wise County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.